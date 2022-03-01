‘I’m so devastated.’ Heartbroken family loses longtime home in massive Ellis Avenue fire

A Bronx family says they are heartbroken after losing their longtime home in a massive fire Monday night

The fire started at 2140 Ellis Avenue. It has been home to five generations of the Igartua family for more than 50 years.

The FDNY reported to the fire at around 11:30 p.m. Nearly 140 firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames. The flames extended to neighboring houses before firefighters were able to get them under control.

The FDNY says one person was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries. News 12 is told it was a neighbor.

They say 11 people were inside when the fire erupted, and that smoke quickly consumed the house. Thankfully, they say they were all able to make it out safely.

Unfortunately, they say they are mourning the loss of their cat.

“I’m so devastated, I’ve never seen anything like it, and knowing I have to go back to the house, and the house is so completely destroyed, I can’t even explain it,” said Pilar Igartua.

A full vacate order is now stamped on the home and the two neighboring ones as investigators look into the structural stability of all three.

The American Red Cross tells News 12 that it is helping two families with housing arrangements. The Iguartuas say they are one of them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.