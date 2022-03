The short answer is no, the Steam Deck does not throttle. The slightly longer answer is: No, but you can throttle yourself if you really want to. Given the size of the Steam Deck, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the APU at its heart would throttle back when things get toasty. After all, throttling for thermals or battery life is something plenty of users will have seen in high-performance laptops, where the CPU and GPU can be deliberately held back to help with the cooling of the laptop itself.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO