A new face on season two of Euphoria is Faye, played by Chloe Cherry. After being introduced in the first episode of the season, Faye has been mostly seen hanging out at Fezco and Ashtray's house (aka her current hideout) but it's been more than enough for people to fall in love with her. Cherry recently sat down with Variety to chat about how her life has changed since landing the HBO show and took the chance to address the comments she gets about her lips, plus her favorite thing about Faye's signature style.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO