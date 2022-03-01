Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ question the motives of a Silicon Valley startup

Brian Koppelman, who co-created both Super Pumped and Billions with David Levien, says he reached out Tarantino to serve as narrator because of his Billions fandom. “What David and I knew was in the last two years – if you listen to the podcast you know what a big deal Quentin’s work is to us – he wrote to us that he had become a really big Billions watcher and fan,” Koppelman tells TheWrap. “He watches it very closely and is very engaged with every reference and every character’s journey. So that’s why we thought maybe it was possible he would do it. We knew he liked our work to some extent, or was engaging it.”

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO