Neoadjuvant Enfortumab Vedotin Shows Potential in Cisplatin-Ineligible Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Tumour immune regulation has attracted widespread attention, and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play an important role in this process. Therefore, we evaluated patient prognosis by exploring the relationship between bladder cancer (BLCA) and immune-related lncRNAs (IRlncRNAs). Transcriptome data and immune-related genes were analysed for coexpression, and then, the IRlncRNAs were analysed to determine the differentially expressed IRlncRNAs (DEIRlncRNAs) between normal and tumour samples in The Cancer Genome Atlas. The screened lncRNAs were pairwise paired and combined with clinical data, and finally, a signature was constructed by Lasso regression and Cox regression in 13 pairs of DEIRlncRNAs. According to the Akaike information criterion (AIC) values of the 1-year receiver operating characteristic curve, BLCA patients were stratified into high- or low-risk groups. The high-risk group had a worse prognosis. A comprehensive analysis showed that differences in risk scores were associated with the immune status of BLCA-infiltrated patients. The identified signature was correlated with the expression of immune checkpoint inhibitor-related molecules and sensitivity to chemotherapeutic drugs. We also identified three BLCA clusters with different immune statuses and prognoses that are also associated with immunotherapy response and drug sensitivity. In conclusion, we constructed a powerful predictive signature with high accuracy and validated its prognostic value.
