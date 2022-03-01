ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

British jazz giant’s saxophones up for auction

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRbBl_0eSAhmYW00

Four saxophones owned and played by British jazz musician Peter King are to go under the hammer.

King, who died in 2020 at the age of 80, was arguably the country’s finest alto saxophonist and the closest Britain came to producing a player of the calibre of America’s Charlie Parker.

He made his debut at Ronnie Scott’s club in London in 1959 when he was 19, and went on to perform with many jazz greats including Johnny Dankworth, Ray Charles and Stan Tracey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOl5v_0eSAhmYW00

During his six-decade career, he also worked with The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts , pianist Georgie Fame , pop group Everything But The Girl, and played prominently on the soundtrack of the classic 1969 British film The Italian Job.

The four saxophones being sold by King’s estate will go under the hammer as individual lots at specialist music auction house Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire .

They are expected to fetch a total of between £10,000 and £12,000.

The sale also includes King’s handwritten notebook of set lists and his Musicians’ Union membership card.

In 2005, he was named BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

Although Peter was about as cool as it got, I think the market will blow hot for his instruments

Jamie South, Gardiner Houlgate

Auctioneer Jamie South said: “Peter King was a giant of British jazz, a performer recognised around the world for his skill and dexterity. It’s uncertain we’ll ever produce his like again.

“With an international fanbase, his saxophones will interest collectors and musicians across the globe.

“Although Peter was about as cool as it got, I think the market will blow hot for his instruments. After all, they’ve produced music that defined an era.”

Other lots in the sale include the Selmer saxophone that King used as his primary instrument from 1966 to 2001, and the “Peter King” model Yanagisawa A-9932Z alto saxophone he favoured from 2001 to 2020.

In 1994, when a saxophone owned by King’s hero, Charlie Parker, went up for sale, the auctioneers chose King to demonstrate it.

– Gardiner Houlgate’s Musical Instruments sale will take place on March 11.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

London's new music venue attempting to jazz up Elton John's old stomping ground

Just north of London’s Chinatown stands a rare occurrence on Britain’s high streets: a new music venue. Outernet, led by developer Consolidated Developments, is part of a nearly decade-long vision to redesign a storied area for Britain’s music industry. It stands on Denmark Street, dubbed Britain’s Tin Pan Alley after the famous street in New York.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Stan Tracey
Person
Ray Charles
The Independent

Film star Sir Michael Caine’s spectacles up for auction

Sir Michael Caine is selling mementos from his personal collection representing a career spanning seven decades in the film industry.The Oscar-winning actor, 88, and his wife Shakira Caine are auctioning off artwork, furniture, film posters and jewellery as they downsize into a new home.Two pairs of spectacles belonging to the veteran actor could fetch up to £1,200 each while his Rolex wristwatch is estimated to sell for as much as £12,000.Other items featured in the sale include a print from the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which Sir Michael stars as conman Lawrence Jamieson alongside Steve Martin, is expected...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Auction#British Jazz#The Rolling Stones#Italian#Musicians Union#Selmer
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black Catsuit & Over-The-Knee Boots At PFW — Photos

Kim has been on fire at Paris Fashion Week as she stunned onlookers once again in a super sexy ensemble that showed off her killer physique. Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to turn up the heat! The makeup mogul, 41, has been on fire with serving up looks at Paris Fashion Week as she was spotted in another fabulous ensemble on Sunday (March 6). Stepping out of the Ritz hotel, Kim draped her famous figure in an all-black catsuit, over-the-knees boots and a white wrap while heading to the runway shows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

47 brilliant movies that didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination, from Before Sunrise to Heat

It might sound obvious, but a film getting nominated for an Oscar doesn’t automatically make it good.In fact, there have been numerous deserving films over the years that were somehow overlooked by the Academy.Sure, it’s easy to assume that certain films don’t get nominated because they’re not what Oscar voters would usually go for, but there have been some surprises in the past.For example, pretty much every new superhero film earns a nomination thanks to the technical or makeup categories, while random animated films are acknowledged most likely because of the low number on offer in a certain year.This...
MOVIES
WWD

Designers and Fashion Execs Celebrate New Ruth Finley Documentary

Somewhat suitably, 100-plus people — many of whom hadn’t seen each other in two years — turned up Friday night at Scandinavia House in Manhattan to celebrate the premier of a documentary about Ruth Finley, an industry ringleader, who had scheduled New York fashion shows and events for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

'The Batman' gives movie theaters a new hope with big launch

Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they’re both still decidedly works in progress, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope to both by grossing $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. The latest relaunch of the 80-year-old comic book character is well above Warner Bros.’ conservative estimates going into the weekend, which had the film pegged for a debut in the $90 million range. It's the best opening of 2022 and the second best of the pandemic, though it's more...
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: A message to Hollywood, from one of your Japanese actors

I’ve survived as an Asian actor in Hollywood for 22 years, and for the past few, I’ve also helped them cast Japanese actors. And I watched up close how blatantly racist this casting process can be.Hollywood firmly believes that “Japanese” is an ethnicity, and they insist that Japanese actors must look quintessentially “oriental”. The first thing producers want is that actors can “pass” as Japanese.As some of you may know, modern Japan is quite diverse. Mixed-race Japanese are just as Japanese as I could ever be. But for Hollywood, they are absolutely not considered “Japanese”. And because Hollywood wants to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy