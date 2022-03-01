Attempted ATM theft caused ‘mini-explosion’ – DUP councillor

An attempted theft of an ATM machine in Belfast caused an explosion, a DUP councillor has said.

Police said a section of Ballysillan Road, in the north of the city, was closed on Tuesday morning following the incident in the early hours.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he understands from officers in the area that there was an attempted ATM theft at around 1.30am which resulted in a “mini-explosion”.

“Those responsible then made off towards Ballysillan Playing Fields,” he said.

“If anyone has any information regarding this disgraceful robbery attempt please ensure that you contact the PSNI.”

Police confirmed that shortly after 1am they received a report of a loud bang in the area and suspicious activity close to an ATM in the Ballysillan Road area.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Officers attended and discovered a detonated suspect device close to the ATM, which has received extensive damage due to the explosion.”

He said Army bomb experts attended the scene, made the device safe and removed it for examination.

He added: “One man was seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the explosion, and he is described as approximately 5ft 10in in height, of medium build and dressed in dark clothing.

“The Ballysillan Road, which had been closed during the incident, has now reopened.”

He urged anyone who may have seen the suspect or who has information about the incident to contact police on the 101 non-emergency number, quoting 58 01/03/22.