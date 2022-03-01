ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian ambassador to the UK speaks to commons

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko speaks to UK parliament foreign affairs select committee hearing on the situation in Ukraine and the UK’s response.

This comes after Boris Johnson arrived in Poland this morning as he visits fellow Nato countries in a show of western unity as Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine enters day six.

Dominic Raab , Johnson’s deputy and justice secretary, warned in his morning broadcast round that the Russian president could resort to “even more barbaric” tactics if his forces continue to meet resistance.

