Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!

Gaga definitely understood the assignment, oozing sexy Hollywood glamour as she flaunted her insane figure in a simple yet figure-hugging Armani Privé column dress, which featured a sparkling plunging bustier that showed off her assets in a show-stopping yet classy way.

The “Shallow” singer completed her head-turning look with white platform heels that were only visible when she was walking along the red carpet, a dazzling diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace that we couldn’t take our eyes off of, as well as Tiffany & Co. pendant earrings and a practically blinding 8-carat ring, and she wore her hair in subtle vintage old Hollywood screen siren waves. The 12-time-Grammy-winner’s makeup was clean and relatively minimal, but of course included her signature liquid eyeliner feline flick alongside a touch of complementary shimmery eyeshadow and some natural-colored lips. Perfection!

The Oscar-winner has been alternating between a handful of carefully selected Italian designers (predominantly Armani Privé and of course, Gucci) over the past few months while on the House of Gucci promo trail, but we think she made the perfect decision to go with this simple yet attention-grabbing look for the SAG Awards. The “Rain on Me” singer may not have walked away with the award in her impossible-to-call category (it went to Jessica Chastain for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye) but her outfit was definitely a winner for us!