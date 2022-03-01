ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

You Can Eat These Hamburgers and Win Prizes During Owensboro’s Burger Week

By Chadwick Benefield
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Owensboro's Burger Week is officially underway and the 2022 edition promises to be bigger, better and, yes, beefier! Over 30 local restaurants have signed on to compete for the title of Owensboro's Best Burger. By the end of the week, one of those restaurants will win the bragging rights. But, there's...

Owensboro, KY
