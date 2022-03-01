ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The lowdown on saturated fat | Fit and Healthy

By NATE WILSON
Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody wants to talk like they know all about carbs and protein, but what about the forgotten fats?. There is much information about fats, and often a lot of controversy over saturated fat and cholesterol specifically. Fats used to get a bad rap in the past and we saw a slew...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
WWLP 22News

Best cholesterol-lowering supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High cholesterol is one of the most common health issues affecting people today. And while many people see some improvement by simply cutting back on high-cholesterol foods, most look to supplements for help. It can be tricky to pick a cholesterol-lowering supplement since different supplements target cholesterol in different ways. And since there are so many different supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one is right for you.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Fats#Saturated Fats#Americans
Daily Advance

Anti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain

Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health. This week, our focus is nutrition and how...
FITNESS
iheart.com

5 Drinks to Melt Belly Fat Faster And One Of Them Is Coffee!

According to dietitians, there are no such things as “fat burning beverages” or liquid drinks that will destroy your fat cells. It's quite sad that I am willing to try anything to "lose weight" and "burn fat" but eat heathy and exercise which is probably the only real way to do it. However, there are some drinks that can HELP melt fat faster by curbing your cravings. HEY, every little bit helps!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
shefinds

Doctors Agree: These ‘Healthy’ Foods Could Be To Raising Your Heart Disease Risk

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? Although things like genetics and medications can make your heart health worse, the best way to prevent heart disease is through a healthy lifestyle, encompassing a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. Knowing what foods you should avoid is just as important as what foods you should be taking in. However, these days the market is so incredibly saturated with products that can be confusing or misleading. Knowing how to read nutrition facts and translate what they mean is essential for creating a healthy diet that promotes long term heart health. We asked Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist, and founder of Walk With a Doc what foods you should look out for and how to shop with your health in mind.
HEALTH
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Type Of Fiber You Should Be Eating Daily For Healthier Digestion At Any Age

A healthy digestive system is vital for seeing any real changes within your body from a balanced diet, and in order to ensure you’re functioning at the highest capacity and feeling your best it should always be a priority to improve your digestion. With this, fiber becomes an increasingly important nutrient to focus on within your eating habits to keep things running smoothly and ensure your body is able to maintain a healthy gut. But there are different kinds of fiber to be aware of depending on the foods you’re eating, and one is markedly better than the other in improving digestion and creating a positive environment within the gut so you can feel your best and adequately metabolize your food.
NUTRITION
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Nutritionists Agree: This Is The Worst Food To Eat When You’re Struggling With Chronic Bloating

Bloating and inflammation are some of the most common skincare issues to struggle with as they can stem from a variety of underlying causes and vary in severity and duration. But no matter how common bloating may be, it’s never comfortable or ideal, and it may be worth making small adjustments to your diet in order to sideline chronic inflammation and soothe irritation.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy