FSU maintains No. 4 spot in rankings

Thanks to Kentucky's magical run through the SEC tournament, we end the 2021-22 women's college basketball Power Rankings with a new No. 1. That doesn't mean South Carolina, which had been in the top spot from the first week, has lost any ground in NCAA tournament seeding. The Gamecocks already had the overall No. 1 seed wrapped up in Charlie Creme's Bracketology projection, so Sunday's 64-62 loss to the Wildcats in the SEC final only cost South Carolina another championship trophy. The Gamecocks now will go after the biggest one with perhaps some additional motivation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO