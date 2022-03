If you are in the market for a new Lenovo ThinkBook you will be pleased to know that Lenovo has been showcasing their latest creations at this years Mobile World Congress 2022 conference. Lenovo has launched a new ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 together with a range of ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 will be available later this year during June 2022, with prices starting at €899. While the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i will be available from June 2022, starting at €749.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO