HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro Feature Temperature Monitoring, 46dB Adaptive ANC

Hear more from life with the Jabra Enhance Plus 3-in-1 earbuds. They feature medical-grade technology to help you focus on the audio without adjusting the volume. The innovative design includes 4 microphones to minimize background noise and improve speech clarity, so your calls will be crystal clear. Moreover, these 3-in-1 earbuds boast cutting-edge miniaturization techniques, precision microphones, and advanced reduction algorithms. All the while, the water-resistant design enables them to work perfectly come rain or shine. Furthermore, the Jabra Enhance Plus includes 3 listening modes: Adaptive, Focus, and Surround. In particular, Adaptive automatically adjusts to your surroundings and conversation around you. Additionally, the Focus mode uses directional beaming microphones, allowing you to listen to music and focus on one-on-one conversations. Finally, Surround lets you hear more of your surroundings to remain aware.
