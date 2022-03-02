ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republican Abbott, Democrat O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor race after primary wins

By Joseph Ax
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott won his party's nomination on Tuesday to seek a third term in office, setting up a November contest with Democratic former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, U.S. media reported.

Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, easily turned back several right-wing challengers, will enter the general election as a favorite over O'Rourke, the state's most prominent Democrat, is seeking to become the first Democratic governor of Texas in nearly three decades.

Texas voters were also selecting their parties' nominees on Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representatives. The first-in-the-nation nominating contests could offer clues about the mood of American voters ahead of the Nov. 8 elections that will determine control Congress for the rest of President Joe Biden's four-year term.

The election is also the first test of new Republican-backed voting restrictions passed in response to Trump's false claims of election fraud.

As of Tuesday evening, there were no reports of long delays or major problems at polling places, following weeks in which several counties recorded an unprecedented number of rejected mail-in ballots due to new identification requirements. read more

Texas Secretary of State John Scott said Harris County, the state's largest and home to one in six Texans, had informed his office that it would be unable to tally all votes within 24 hours of the polls closing, as required by law.

The delay is due to "damaged ballot sheets" that must be copied before they can be scanned, Scott said in a statement, adding that his office would offer assistance as needed.

A Harris County election office spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Midterm elections typically serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and Republicans are favored to win a majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress that Democrats control by razor-thin margins. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch investigations that could damage his administration.

Biden, whose public approval remains at a low 43%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, delivered his annual State of the Union address in the evening. read more

The Republican race for attorney general may provide an early measure of Trump's power among the party's faithful. Ken Paxton, the incumbent, is running for a third term with Trump's backing, despite his pending 2015 indictment for securities fraud and a separate federal investigation into allegations of bribery. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.

He held an early lead over Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, firebrand U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

But he appeared to be falling short of 50% of the vote, which would trigger a May 24 runoff between the two top vote-getters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEk0w_0eSAcKmp00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura?

ABBOTT PUSHES CONSERVATIVE AGENDA

Abbott has pursued increasingly conservative policies during his second term, including opposing COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. He signed the most restrictive abortion ban of any U.S. state and supported a Mexico border wall. read more

Last week, he instructed state agencies to consider medical treatment for transgender adolescents as child abuse, days after Paxton issued a legal opinion to that effect. While the full effect of the order remains unclear, transgender advocates decried the move as discriminatory and dangerous.

"Abbott has not left much room to the right of him for these competitors to gain any traction," said James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

O'Rourke, a former congressman, is the state's most prominent Democrat after losing a surprisingly close 2018 U.S. Senate raceand then mounting a brief campaign for president.

O'Rourke, who raised record sums during his Senate campaign, had close to $7 million in the bank as of late February after entering the race in November. But Abbott, also formidable fundraiser, had nearly $50 million on hand even after spending millions on advertising during the primary.

The Democrat has attacked Abbott's handling of the state's power grid, which failed during winter storms that killed hundreds in February 2021.

Abbott's campaign has sought to tie O'Rourke to national Democrats, pointing to statements from his brief presidential campaign to portray him as too liberal for Texas.

Among congressional races, Republican-backed redistricting has eliminated virtually every competitive district. Still, some primaries will provide early looks at how each party is navigating internal tensions.

In the 28th District in south Texas, incumbent Representative Henry Cuellar, one of the most conservative House Democrats, was locked in a tight battle with progressive Jessica Cisneros in a rematch of their 2020 race.

Either could prove vulnerable in November. Federal investigators searched Cuellar's home recently, though he has denied wrongdoing. Cisneros, closely aligned with liberals such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may be susceptible to Republican attacks that she is extreme.

Another liberal candidate, democratic socialist Greg Casar, was leading in the solidly Democratic 35th District, giving the party's progressive wing a second opportunity for victory.

Republicans faced their own proxy battle in the 8th District. Former Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell, who was backed by House Republican leadership, held a sizable lead over Christian Collins, a conservative activist supported by the House's far-right Freedom Caucus.

The 15th District, likely the most competitive this fall, has a crowded field for both parties after incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez opted to run in a neighboring district. Republicans are hopeful they can flip the seat in November after Trump showed unexpected strength among Hispanic voters in 2020.

Reporting by Joseph Ax and Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 66

Mark Chase
5d ago

I'm waiting to see what's more important to Republican Texans: Abbott's attempts to cripple the ability to vote for Democrats or Abbott crippling the ability of Texans to power their infrastructure with the power grid.

Reply(6)
18
Eartha L Brown
5d ago

Republicans with all their Trump Laws to try their best to keep citizens from voting. Not realizing or don't care about the senior Republicans who can't vote in person because of bad health and the ones can't remember or find their voter registration number when they first registered ( yes that's one o part of their law) blacks are not the only ones they are trying desperately to keep from voting because in their pea brain they think all blacks vote Democratic. Not true !! their are black Republicans and Independents.

Reply(3)
14
Eddie Gaines
4d ago

Republicans have always won Texas like New York is always a Democrat state I guess you have to give it a try

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
