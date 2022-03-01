Cavs Notes: As Garland heals, Brandon Goodwin steps up

With most ball handlers out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, young guard Brandon Goodwin has stepped up when the team has needed him, especially with his 17 points, 12 assist effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Since the Cavaliers came back from the All-Star break, Goodwin has stepped up in the absence of young star Darius Garland, who is nursing back from a back injury.

The Florida Gulf Coast product is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists since the break, including two starts following veteran Rajon Rondo being added to the injury report.

The team, down four of its primary offensive initiators including Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert, has needed someone to step into that role to help generate offense, which Goodwin has done and then some for the team.

For Darius Garland, his return to the court is more fluid, given the overall situation, as Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters prior to the matchup Monday night.

“He’s starting to ramp back up and then again we’ll just monitor how he’s feeling, but it’s one of those things that’s more day-to-day and us understanding what it is as a whole and how we can really fix it,” Bickerstaff said. “We’re being as patient as we can.”

When it comes to back injuries, some can be complex and take time to fully heal, but as Bickerstaff elaborated, there’s a multitude of factors to monitor before Garland can return to the floor.

“It’s a combination,” Bickerstaff told reporters before Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves. “As you watch us, sometimes you’ve seen the change in his gate as he’s running and those type of things. It’s a combination of the pain and the mobility and we just want to make sure that we get it as calmed down as we possibly can.”