Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Maternity Looks

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
 6 days ago

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Rihanna is without doubt a fashion icon. From her trendy hair to her effortless style, the Bajan beauty has given us fashion envy for years, always keeping her foot on our neck when it comes to serving high-quality looks that we love. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the billionaire beauty is now slaying when it comes to her maternity style, showing off her baby bump in the most fashionable ways ever.

From the moment she announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump, the fashion queen has taken her style to a whole new level, even explaining to PEOPLE at a Fenty Beauty Universe Event that “it’s fun but also a challenge” to style herself while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she continued. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby.”

And we’re certainly having fun watching Rih Rih serve effortless looks while showing off her pregnancy baby bump, pairing her incredible fashion sense with her new mommy glow! While we can’t choose a favorite Rih Rih maternity moment thus far, here are three times that this 34-year-old fashion queen gave us jaw-dropping maternity looks that we can’t stop thinking about!

1. Off-White Fashion Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHZ9i_0eSAc0DY00 Source:Getty

Here, the 34-year-old singer was spotted attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the star-studded event, Rih Rih had her baby bump on display in a peach-colored leather mini dress paired with a matching shearling coat. She accessorized the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small clutch purse, and layered chain necklaces while wearing her hair straight down in a half up half down style.

2. Gucci Fashion Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEWYF_0eSAc0DY00 Source:Getty

Last week, Rih Rih gave us fashion goals again when she was spotted at the Gucci Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a black crop top and matching black slacks. She paired the look with a purple fur coat which she wore off her shoulders and added a sparkling headdress to make a full fashion statement.

3. Milan Fashion Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbOaB_0eSAc0DY00 Source:Getty

Also last week, the mogul was spotted again wearing a sparkly, sheer black keyhole dress. She accessorized the look with a purple fur coat which she wore off her shoulders. She wore a cross-shaped necklace as her jewelry and added a red lip to the high fashion look.

