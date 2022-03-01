ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AUDUSD Rally Eyes Longer-Term Descending Trend Lines

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDUSD is testing the 0.7283-0.7293 resistance barrier after extending yesterday’s intense rally, which filled a recorded gap in the pair and reinstated the one-month bullish mood that began from the 18½-month low of 0.6967. The rising 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs) are sponsoring improvements in the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Long-Term Trends to Invest In

Multi-state marijuana companies could experience significant growth once the U.S. legalizes pot. The cloud computing market is growing rapidly, and an ETF can simplify the process of picking winners in that sector. While neither of these ETFs has performed well in the past year, both look promising in the long...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin rallies 15%, analysts eye $50k as next resistance level

Bitcoin has rallied about 15% in the past 24 hours, as the U.S. and its allies hit Russia with another round of sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. is trading at around $43,000, according to CoinDesk data. Ether gained about 11% over the past 24 hours, trading at around $2,900.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Line#Trend Line#Ukraine#Audusd#Rsi
Forbes

Will HollyFrontier Stock Recover From The Bearish Trend In The Near Term?

Concerns of supply chain disruptions associated with geopolitical tensions has pushed the WTI benchmark above $100 per barrel. However, refinery stocks including HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) observe a downtrend as RBOB Gasoline Brent crack spread futures remain fairly stable for the coming months. It is largely due to expectations of lower transportation demand from continued macroeconomic sluggishness. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, HFC stock has a 48% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis HollyFrontier Stock Chance of Rise for more details. (related: Fuel Prices To Weigh On United Airlines Stock In The Near Term)
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Carvana rallies after analysts say it is a long-term auto retail winner

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) jumped 16.62% after a better-than-feared Q4 earnings report. Today's rally is just a partial recovery from the pre-earnings share price weakness, but Wall Street bulls are defending the upside potential. Morgan Stanley said Carvana (CVNA) has the best model in the space and a strong management team. The...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Old Dominion Freight Line: I Expect Long-Term Outperformance

Old Dominion Freight Line is a very efficient LTL trucking company with the chance to continue rapid market share growth. It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article covering one of America's largest less-than-truckload ("LTL") carriers. In general, I like to avoid industries that I believe are highly competitive due to low entry barriers for new competition. Yet, in this situation, I believe that a fragmented industry is actually a chance for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). The company is expanding its market share at a rapid pace as it benefits from a trucker shortage and the fact that it has an edge over (smaller) competitors as it's an increasingly efficient trucking company with rapidly rising EBITDA and free cash flow. Unfortunately (for people on the sidelines), investors and traders pushed the company's stock to more than $350 last year as the bull case became somewhat obvious (the trucking shortages part). Now, the stock is down 20%, which means it's time to assess the situation again as I really want to own this stock in my dividend growth portfolio.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy