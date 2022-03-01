AUDUSD Rally Eyes Longer-Term Descending Trend Lines

Old Dominion Freight Line is a very efficient LTL trucking company with the chance to continue rapid market share growth. It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article covering one of America's largest less-than-truckload ("LTL") carriers. In general, I like to avoid industries that I believe are highly competitive due to low entry barriers for new competition. Yet, in this situation, I believe that a fragmented industry is actually a chance for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). The company is expanding its market share at a rapid pace as it benefits from a trucker shortage and the fact that it has an edge over (smaller) competitors as it's an increasingly efficient trucking company with rapidly rising EBITDA and free cash flow. Unfortunately (for people on the sidelines), investors and traders pushed the company's stock to more than $350 last year as the bull case became somewhat obvious (the trucking shortages part). Now, the stock is down 20%, which means it's time to assess the situation again as I really want to own this stock in my dividend growth portfolio.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO