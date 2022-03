Everyone in Buffalo, New York knows the iconic Dave's Christmas Wonderland store on the corner of Union and William. Someone new had bought the building and Dave's is going to consolidate their 2 stores into 1, which is at the newer location over on the corner of Transit Road and French (the old K-Mart). In the meantime, Dave's has put all of their merchandise in the building to the left of the former location trying to sell as much as possible. They even had a major sale where customers could come in and fill up their shopping cart with WHATEVER they wanted for only $50! Obviously, it did not last long.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO