SANTA FE – For New Mexico teachers like Laura Mayo-Rodriguez, being an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic has been about much more than math and reading. Mayo-Rodriguez, a sixth grade teacher at Nava Elementary School in Santa Fe, said teachers have filled the role of therapist, website developer and nurse for their students over the last several years, in addition to more traditional duties.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO