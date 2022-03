MoonDAO, a crypto collective founded last November, made history as the third-highest funded DAO on JuiceBox, a leading crypto funding platform. Its mission, a short declaration of intent, is oriented towards the decentralization of the space industry. There is a growing tendency to put DAOs under the microscope as justified by the question of whether a DAO is truly an autonomous entity or a mere fad. But if it fails it will potentially serve as a case study on DAOs or an inquiry into why they fail.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO