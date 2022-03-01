ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of DVD release dates for March 1 and beyond

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 8: The Walking Dead: The World...

epicstream.com

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time, Countdown, Netflix Release Date, Episode List, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know

Another day, another problem comes into Snowpiercer Season 3 as the midseason Episode 5, A New Life, deals with more serious implications on what happened in the previous runs of the show. Episode 6 is about to arrive and here is everything you need to know about it with a recap, release date, release time, countdown, Netflix release, what to expect next and where to watch the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Scream Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise's sequels from the official continuity, so you'd also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn't a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

