ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

British jazz giant’s saxophones up for auction

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U4I8_0eSAW3Qx00

Four saxophones owned and played by British jazz musician Peter King are to go under the hammer.

King, who died in 2020 at the age of 80, was arguably the country’s finest alto saxophonist and the closest Britain came to producing a player of the calibre of America’s Charlie Parker.

He made his debut at Ronnie Scott’s club in London in 1959 when he was 19, and went on to perform with many jazz greats including Johnny Dankworth, Ray Charles and Stan Tracey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00449q_0eSAW3Qx00
Auctioneer Jamie South with a saxophone belonging to Peter King (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

During his six-decade career, he also worked with The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts, pianist Georgie Fame, pop group Everything But The Girl, and played prominently on the soundtrack of the classic 1969 British film The Italian Job.

The four saxophones being sold by King’s estate will go under the hammer as individual lots at specialist music auction house Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire.

They are expected to fetch a total of between £10,000 and £12,000.

The sale also includes King’s handwritten notebook of set lists and his Musicians’ Union membership card.

In 2005, he was named BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

Although Peter was about as cool as it got, I think the market will blow hot for his instruments

Auctioneer Jamie South said: “Peter King was a giant of British jazz, a performer recognised around the world for his skill and dexterity. It’s uncertain we’ll ever produce his like again.

“With an international fanbase, his saxophones will interest collectors and musicians across the globe.

“Although Peter was about as cool as it got, I think the market will blow hot for his instruments. After all, they’ve produced music that defined an era.”

Other lots in the sale include the Selmer saxophone that King used as his primary instrument from 1966 to 2001, and the “Peter King” model Yanagisawa A-9932Z alto saxophone he favoured from 2001 to 2020.

In 1994, when a saxophone owned by King’s hero, Charlie Parker, went up for sale, the auctioneers chose King to demonstrate it.

– Gardiner Houlgate’s Musical Instruments sale will take place on March 11.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Guitar owned by BBC’s first black star to be auctioned

A guitar owned by the first black artist to have a long-term contract with the BBC and the first to appear in the Royal Variety Performance is to go under the hammer. Jazz singer Adelaide Hall, who also starred in the BBC’s first global radio broadcast in 1939, was a popular performer of the 1930s and 40s and one of the first women of colour seen by BBC viewers after the Second World War.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Stan Tracey
Person
Ray Charles
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
Telegraph

London's new music venue attempting to jazz up Elton John's old stomping ground

Just north of London’s Chinatown stands a rare occurrence on Britain’s high streets: a new music venue. Outernet, led by developer Consolidated Developments, is part of a nearly decade-long vision to redesign a storied area for Britain’s music industry. It stands on Denmark Street, dubbed Britain’s Tin Pan Alley after the famous street in New York.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Auction#British Jazz#The Rolling Stones#Italian#Musicians Union#Selmer
San Francisco Examiner

Light in the dark: Meet San Francisco’s life-saving saxophone player

BART stations can be unforgiving spaces. Windy. Crowded. Dominated by screechy, loud trains. I’ve seen happier people at the DMV. So imagine my surprise the other day when I descended the escalator onto the Montgomery Street platform, only to hear the soothing and soaring tones of an alto saxophone. On one of the circular benches, splitting the difference between the inbound and outbound trains, Kalin Freeman sat alone, blowing his horn over a track playing Gnarls Barkley’s hit song, “Crazy.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Film star Sir Michael Caine’s spectacles up for auction

Sir Michael Caine is selling mementos from his personal collection representing a career spanning seven decades in the film industry.The Oscar-winning actor, 88, and his wife Shakira Caine are auctioning off artwork, furniture, film posters and jewellery as they downsize into a new home.Two pairs of spectacles belonging to the veteran actor could fetch up to £1,200 each while his Rolex wristwatch is estimated to sell for as much as £12,000.Other items featured in the sale include a print from the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which Sir Michael stars as conman Lawrence Jamieson alongside Steve Martin, is expected...
CELEBRITIES
restorationnewsmedia.com

Valentine’s jazz concert a delight

MYB Entertainment presented a night of jazz Feb. 12 at the Wilson Arts Center starring local jazz fa... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
newschain

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town. With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer...
POLITICS
newschain

1.5 million Ukrainians have fled country since invasion began

More than 1.5 million refugees have now crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began, the head of the UN Refugee Agency has said. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Eclipse likely return point for Mishriff, with Dubai off the agenda

Following his Saudi Cup disappointment last weekend, Mishriff is expected to follow a similar path as last season but will not go to Dubai. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was drawn widest of all in stall 14 when attempting to land the $20million Riyadh feature for a second year in succession.
SPORTS
newschain

In pictures: Ten days of war in Ukraine

In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities. A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed on Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, while in the outskirts of Kyiv, a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy