Competition is good, and that is especially the case in the high-stakes flagship desktop CPU segment. Prior to the arrival of Intel's Alder Lake family of processors -- specifically the Core i9-12900K -- AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X ruled the roost, and steep discounts weren't commonly found. But now that the Core i9-12900K is flexing its performance muscles across a broad spectrum of benchmarks at a lower MSRP, taking a spot on our list of best CPUs for gaming, sales on the Ryzen 9 5950X have become more frequent.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO