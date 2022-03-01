Maple sugaring season has begun in the Northeast

Maple season is underway in Connecticut. There are more than 200 sugar-makers in Connecticut and February through March are peak sugaring months, according to the CT Department of Agriculture. "It is very busy, but there is nothing like coming out to the barn and making maple syrup," said Gayle Solari,...
MONTVILLE, Ohio — Ready, set, maple! The North American Tour is here. About 16 sugar houses are on the maple tour in Northeast Ohio this weekend and next. Across the state, nearly 50. But, between the U.S. and Canada, there are thousands. In Ohio, many of the sugar houses...
A sweet local treat is set to return to town on March 12 and 13 when Chellberg Farm hosts the 45th annual Maple Sugar Time Festival. After the festival was shut down midway through after just one weekend in 2020, as well as completely absent last spring, Park Ranger Jim Whitenack, who serves as special events coordinator in addition to managing the farm, is happy the beloved local festival is making its return.
BURLINGTON, Conn. — Showing off his shiny new evaporator that he got from a USDA grant, Rob Lamothe was excited to be making another "run". For the past 51 years, Lamothe, who owns Lamothe’s Sugar House in Burlington, has been dedicated to making maple syrup, and February and March are the prime times when the sap flows.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The window is closing to collect maple syrup from maple trees, that’s why Saturday, February 26, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is holding their maple sugaring program to teach people how to tap a tree. Late January to early March is the best time to...
