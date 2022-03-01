Maple sugaring season has begun in the Northeast

A sweet local treat is set to return to town on March 12 and 13 when Chellberg Farm hosts the 45th annual Maple Sugar Time Festival. After the festival was shut down midway through after just one weekend in 2020, as well as completely absent last spring, Park Ranger Jim Whitenack, who serves as special events coordinator in addition to managing the farm, is happy the beloved local festival is making its return.

