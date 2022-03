Full disclosure: I’m a longtime fan of the Levi’s 501. I’ve got a few pairs of the straight-leg style that get regular wear. My favorite pair came into my life by chance. I was wandering down a quiet street in San Francisco’s NoPa neighborhood when a laundromat owner dumped a pile of forgotten garments by a corner trashcan. On top was a pair of perfectly worn and faded vintage Levi’s 501s. I took them home, washed them and tried them on — a perfect fit, noticeably better than any jeans I owned. It was meant to be. Since then, I’ve picked up a few other pairs of vintage 501s, all unique in their aging, but familiar in their fit.

