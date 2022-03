We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been a Kitchn reader for a while, then you know that we get pretty excited about olive oil around here. We’ve raved about direct-to-consumer brand Brightland for years, and we can’t forget about the classic editor- (and Ina Garten!) favorite California Olive Ranch EVOO that we ranked as the best olive oil on our Essential Groceries list. All this is to say we’re always on the lookout for new oils to try and see whether they’re worth adding to your kitchen, too. And with new-to-the-scene Graza and their set of squeeze bottle olive oils, we think we’ve found yet another favorite.

