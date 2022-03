The Frenchman Christophe Laporte led Jumbo-Visma to a dominant podium one-two-three on the first stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday. Laporte joined forces with his teammates Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic to power away from the dwindling bunch on the short final climb of the 159.8km stage which started and finished in Mantes-La-Ville, north-west of Paris.

