ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It’s Election Day – Only 3% Seem To Care

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's election day in Texas, and hopefully more people will turn out and vote than they are expecting. A report by the Texas Tribune notes that only 3% of Texans vote in the primary, deciding who governs for the other 97%. "Part of it is because I don't think...

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

After getting slammed by Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott escalates feud

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the last year insisting that Republicans would not unveil a policy blueprint ahead of the 2022 elections, so as to deny Democrats a target. Sen. Rick Scott — the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — ignored McConnell’s wishes and unveiled a 31-page plan last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden’s State of the Union Did Something New

Listening to Joe Biden give his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night, I thought: This is strong. It is clear; it’s the right message in the right language. It reflects the speaker in an honest way. And it also brings something new to this tired form.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Lina Hidalgo
CBS Austin

It's Election Day and your last chance to vote in the primaries

It's primary election day. Tuesday is the last day to vote for who you want to see on the ballot come midterm elections in November. Election officials tell us less than 10 percent of eligible voters in Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties cast early ballots. ALSO | Gov. Abbott, GOP...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Texas Attorney General#Republicans#Election Night#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Democrats#Rice University#Ktrh#Agriculture
iheart.com

Citizen told Republicans can't vote at Harris County Polling Location

Breaking news: on the north side of Houston, at the Hardy Senior Center, Republicans are being told they can't vote today, according to testimony and a video shared with us by a concerned citizen. We called the polling location and we were told Republicans can't vote there because of a...
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy