Ontap 9xxx: 2038 problem

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned Republican "apologists" who have used positive language to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, according to a source who was in the room as Pence spoke to top GOP donors. "There is no room in...
US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes. The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – during a Saturday Zoom call with more than 280...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
Historic corruption in Russia may have hit its military and eroded its ability to maintain its war efforts in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the war has not unfolded the way Russian President Vladimir Putin would have wanted. The British Ministry of Defense and U.S. officials regularly note that the Russian military has made slow progress, taking several days to even address day-one targets.
MEXICO CITY — At least 22 people were injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico. The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara — the reigning league champion — was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Moldova on Sunday, where he was scheduled to meet with Moldovan leaders dealing with the arrival of more than 120,000 refugees from neighboring Ukraine. In all, more than 230,000 Ukrainians had crossed into Moldova since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began 11...
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
