Ontap 9xxx: 2038 problem

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."

POTUS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO