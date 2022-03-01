ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

By Colton Salaz
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go44c_0eSAOC0Z00

BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.

According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that dozens of headstones, along with statues of angels, were knocked over and vandalized.

Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

Cemetery Administrator Stephen Humeniuk told WDCW that a jogger running past the cemetery last week discovered the broken and toppled headstones, and reported them to authorities.

Humeniuk says he doesn’t believe the timing is a coincidence, and that there were more nefarious motives underlying the headstone’s vandalism.

The Catholic Church is working alongside local law enforcement in order to catch the people who committed this act of vandalism.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Gladys Brown wouldn’t comment on whether this was being investigated as a hate crime, bud did confirm to the AP that they are looking into the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home

CHICAGO (AP) — When Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine, Maria decided she had to get there and help defend it — even if it meant leaving her fiancé behind in Chicago days after getting married. Maria and her fiancé, David, married Saturday with little fanfare in the backyard of an Oak Park home — […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. […]
POLITICS
WGN News

Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama on Sunday as the nation marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote, a trip that comes as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered. Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th […]
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WGN News

3 people wounded in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Wood Dale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 155 West Irving Park Road at Wood Dale Bowl at approximately 1:10 a.m. when three people were discovered wounded inside. […]
WOOD DALE, IL
WGN News

Gary man convicted after execution-style killings of teen boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a Northwest Indiana home. A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino S. “Vino” Amaya guilty Thursday of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Wdcw#Catholic Cemetery#The Associated Press#Russian#The Catholic Church#Sgt#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

16-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the teen was in a residence in the 1400 block of East 62nd Place at approximately 4:15 p.m. when an unknown gunman entered the residence and opened fire, striking the boy in the left eye. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago tradition ‘Chiditarod’ returns with a few twists

CHICAGO — Chicago’s costume, shopping cart race, food drive, bar crawl and talent show chaos generator has returned to the West Loop, in a tradition that began in 2006 with an aim to fight hunger. Devin Breen is the founder and president of Chiditarod, and the musher-in-chief as well. “Anybody can have fun, but it’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

24-year-old man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after opening fire on two Chicago police officers on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, police announced. Kailo Harris-Caldwell of the 400 block of East 89th Place was arrested shortly after the incident Friday morning in the 100 block […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hearing on Capitol Hill focuses on missing Black, Indigenous women

CHICAGO — A house committee held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill on missing Black and Indigenous women, and women of color. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly chaired the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing in Washington D. C. Her goal is to address what she calls a silent epidemic affecting thousands of Black, brown and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook and Twitter

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports. The moves […]
INTERNET
WGN News

WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America. DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WGN News

Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his associates […]
POTUS
WGN News

WGN News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy