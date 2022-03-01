Masking to continue in Buffalo Schools

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - As masks will be removed in schools across New York State Wednesday, they will continue to be part of life in Buffalo Public Schools for the time being.

The district's Medical Advisory Team and Erie County Department of Health met Monday to review parameters and determined masking for all schools and facilities would continue this week and again be reviewed at week's end.

The district stated current rates of COVID transmission remains at a rate that reflects ongoing transmission in the community (currently 68 cases per 100,000 over 7 days in Erie County); and as we are not yet in the updated CDC COVID- 19 Community Level green zone (we are in the yellow zone) reflecting the level of COVID-19 in the community.

The New York State masking mandate for schools is being lifted effective Wednesday.