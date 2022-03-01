ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiHoYo invests $65m in nuclear fusion technology

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact developer MiHoYo has contributed $65 million to Energy Singularity, a nuclear fusion technology company that creates Tokamak devices and operational control systems designed to lower carbon emissions. MiYoHo led the first...

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo is now funding a real nuclear fusion reactor

Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo is funding a new project working on an experimental nuclear fusion reactor. As PanDaily reports, MiHoYo joined Chinese investment firm NIO Capital to lead a $63 million funding round for the development of the world's first miniature Tokamak, a type of magnetic containment device and a frontrunner among fusion reactor designs, headed up by the Shanghai-based company Energy Singularity. The project is pursuing a practical form of nuclear fusion to back "the next generation of high-performance fusion devices."
