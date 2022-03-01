ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beetlejuice 2 in the works thanks to Brad Pitt

By Tom Percival
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid someone say Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice? Because ‘the ghost with the most’ is back. Yes, after years of languishing in the mire of development purgatory, the Beetlejuice sequel has finally taken a step forward, and it’s all thanks to Brad Pitt. Well, we say Brad Pitt....

