Discovery, Inc. hit 22 million paid streaming subscribers worldwide by the end of 2021, with the vast majority being Discovery Plus customers, the company revealed Thursday. The Q4 numbers show a modest sequential gain for Discovery Plus, after the company reported in November that it grew to 20 million paid direct-to-consumer subscribers by the end of Q3. For comparison, Discovery previously said it had 18 million streaming subscribers as of Aug. 3, ended its second quarter of 2021 with 17 million subs, and the first quarter with 13 million.

