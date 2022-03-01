ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My stepmum’s only 7 years older and people are creeped out that we look the same – we don’t care, we know we’re sexy

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
 5 days ago

WHAT would you do if your dad got remarried to someone just seven years older than you, who bore more than a passing resemblance to you?

That's the situation Tizzi Chapin, 20, found herself in, when her 43-year-old dad found love with 27-year-old Savana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vtT1_0eSAIFjA00
Tizzi Chapin (right) is only seven years younger than her stepmother Savana Credit: TikTok/@tizzichapin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kesjC_0eSAIFjA00
People were quick to comment on the similarities between the two blondes Credit: TikTok/@tizzichapin

However, while the arrangement could have been awkward for Tizzi given the close age of her and her new stepmother, she instead embraced it and became close friends with Savana.

Now the pair film TikTok videos together, but people frequently comment on the similarities between Tizzi and her stepmother.

"The daughter and 'stepmom' looks like they're sisters," one person commented on a video of Tizzi, Savana and her husband showing off their "family dynamic" while dancing together.

"Freud would love this," another person added, while someone else wrote: "So he’s dating his daughter."

"The age gap problem is minuscule compared to the issue of THEM LOOKING LIKE THE EXACT SAME PERSON," another comment read.

Another clip posted on Tizzi's page saw her and Savana dancing to Right Said Fred's If Ya Think I'm Sexy.

"Yes we know exactly what you're thinking," they wrote over the video, before adding in the caption: "But we don't care".

"You guys look like sisters, so pretty," someone commented on that clip.

While another added: "Why do they look like twins though?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBFGl_0eSAIFjA00
Tizzi and Savana have become close friends as well as stepmother and stepdaughter Credit: tiktok/@tizzichapin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRRca_0eSAIFjA00
The pair also enlisted Tizzi's dad for another TikTok dance routine Credit: TikTok/@tizzichapin

Someone else wrote: "Her mom prob looked exactly like them when she was their age….

"He has a type it’s not his fault his daughter looks like her mom."

"You're both very beautiful age is just a number shouldn't matter if there is true love," another added.

Speaking of age gaps, this 61-year-old woman has been cruelly called a "zombie" after trying to be sexy for her toyboy husband.

This lady thought she'd be single forever after getting divorced aged 40 with four kids.

And this woman isn't sure what to think about her new stepmum, who is four years younger than her.

