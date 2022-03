Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a giant double-digit yield. Setups have to be viewed in the context of risk and reward. That in turn is weighed by the probability of your success. Of course, assessing that is not always easy, but sometimes you get a real fat pitch to swing at. We got a fat pitch on Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO), a fund where we saw zero probability of even positive returns about a year back. Let's recap what has happened and see if the thesis still has legs.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO