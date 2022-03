The UK is already feeling the effects of climate change, and the impacts will worsen without action to adapt at home and cut emissions as part of global efforts.While the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report does not look at individual countries, it spells out the risks to the European region as a whole, with more heatwaves, coastal flooding and losses to crops.Other studies have shown how the UK is already being affected by climate change in a number of ways – from increased risk of downpours that cause flooding in British towns, villages and cities, to heatwaves...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO