E-Levy is an innovative fiscal measure - Akufo-Addo

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mental health has long been an unacknowledged concern in corporate India with a 2016 survey revealing that 46 per cent of employees suffer from some form of stress. Around 43 per cent of the respondents were found to have skewed BMI (body mass index), of which 46 per cent reported high stress, 30 per cent showed diabetic risk and 30 per cent were high on hypertension risk. More importantly, these figures revealed a 30 per cent spike on a similar survey in 2014. Apart from a general decline in wellbeing, mental health can have economic repercussions through loss of productivity, burnout, and higher attrition rates. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to $1.03 trillion for the 2012-2030 period.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO