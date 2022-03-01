E-Levy is an innovative fiscal measure - Akufo-Addo
By primenewsghana
primenewsghana.com
2 days ago
President Akufo-Addo says it is in public interest that the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) be enacted into law to improve the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio on an equitable basis. He said the E-Levy was an innovative fiscal measure that would shore up Ghana’s fiscal profile, and raise the...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether you call it the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, employers are woefully short of the workers they need to run their businesses and provide the goods and services we expect without delay.
Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
World leaders will come together online and in Nairobi, Kenya, next week in what is described as a "critical moment" in progress towards the first-ever global treaty to combat plastic waste. Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, said a deal at the UN environment assembly might be the most critical international pact since the Paris climate accord in 2015.
Government intends to announce new measures to tackle the soaring cost of living by the end of the week, the Taoiseach has said.Coalition party leaders are set to meet on Monday evening to discuss the proposals, but Micheal Martin has ruled out increases to social welfare payments or a reduction in VAT.Inflation rates have hit a 20-year high, primarily driven by global increases in the costs of energy such as oil and gas.Mr Martin said the Government now believes price increases will be here in the medium term, after initially holding the view that these were short-term trends linked to...
Plastic pollution is accumulating worldwide, on land and in the oceans. According to one widely cited estimate, by 2025, 100 million to 250 million metric tons of plastic waste could enter the ocean each year. Another study commissioned by the World Economic Forum projects that without changes to current practices, there may be more plastic by weight than fish in the ocean by 2050.
A multinational team of researchers is set to begin full-scale trials in Kenya to see if installing solar panels could help the country generate power as well as address food security issues. A previous smaller trial that ran for a year has shown promising results, The Guardian reported. Solar panels...
Today more than half of the world’s population is connected to the internet. In Africa, there are over 590 million internet users and over 800 million mobile phone subscribers. Some observers note that such diffusion of digital tools and connectivity is bringing political, economic, social and cultural transformations on...
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mental health has long been an unacknowledged concern in corporate India with a 2016 survey revealing that 46 per cent of employees suffer from some form of stress. Around 43 per cent of the respondents were found to have skewed BMI (body mass index), of which 46 per cent reported high stress, 30 per cent showed diabetic risk and 30 per cent were high on hypertension risk. More importantly, these figures revealed a 30 per cent spike on a similar survey in 2014. Apart from a general decline in wellbeing, mental health can have economic repercussions through loss of productivity, burnout, and higher attrition rates. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to $1.03 trillion for the 2012-2030 period.
Founder of GirlHype, Baratang Miya, established her non-profit organization to empower women and girls to join the tech sector. Miya says that by teaching girls to code, it will change the face of AI as more women become a part of the conversation. Role models at every level of internet...
IBADAN, Nigeria, March 2 (Reuters) - Inside Nigeria's 'Waste Museum' in Ibadan city, Jumoke Olowookere works on her latest creations made out of used tyres to add an addition to a wide collection produced from used plastic and fabric, wine corks and corn husks, among other material. Olowookere, who says...
The United States' retreat from the global community under a president who rejected the Paris Climate Accords and denigrates NAFTA and NATO provided an opportunity for China to play a greater role in global affairs. This provides the backdrop for the 19th Party Congress, as China seeks to balance external...
Business leaders have called for the 'sexist' and 'outdated' term 'chairman' to be scrapped and for a gender neutral equivalent to be used in the first instance. The coalition, led by the British Chambers of Commerce, called on the UK's official business register, Companies House, to remove any default reference to a company 'chairman' in all future references to the head of a business.
A price cap set by a tobacco regulator would allow for only a minimal profit for firms, researchers from the University of Bath said. A maximum price cap for cigarettes sold in the UK would help cut smoking rates, according to a study. A price cap set by a tobacco...
A lack of seed investments continues to prove a challenge in Africa’s venture capital space, despite increasing signs of improvement in recent years. In 2019 and 2020, only 7% of all capital went into seed companies, a figure which grew a year later to about 15% ($5 billion) in 2021.
This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Reaching net-zero goals is a massive undertaking, requiring an urgent systems-wide change in how we live and work. Making the needed changes at speed to support the energy transition is possible...
World leaders, environment ministers and other representatives from 173 countries have agreed to develop a legally binding treaty on plastics, in what many described a truly historic moment. The resolution, agreed at the UN environment assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, calls for a treaty covering the “full lifecycle” of plastics from...
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Nations negotiators have agreed a roadmap for a global plastic treaty that would address plastic production and design, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, in what delegates said was a key step to agreeing an ambitious deal. U.N. member states are meeting...
The government has announced it will make a new £6.7m fund available to 24 UK projects that are working on developing new green energy storage technologies. Each project will be able to enjoy a share of the fund, which comes as part of the government’s continuing commitment to help reach the nation’s net zero targets.
