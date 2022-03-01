ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Levy is an innovative fiscal measure - Akufo-Addo

By primenewsghana
primenewsghana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Akufo-Addo says it is in public interest that the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) be enacted into law to improve the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio on an equitable basis. He said the E-Levy was an innovative fiscal measure that would shore up Ghana’s fiscal profile, and raise the...

www.primenewsghana.com

