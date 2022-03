Milwaukie senior point guard Cali Denson breaks a state record with 14 three-pointers.Milwaukie senior point guard Cali Denson is finishing her high school career on a high note. In a 51-point performance against Parkrose on Feb. 26, the 5-foot-8 Denson set a state record for 3-pointers made (14) and tied the mark for points in a half (36). She also broke the school record of 46 points that she established as a freshman. She followed that game by making 10 3-pointers and scoring 36 points as the Mustangs (13-11 overall) won at La Salle Prep 56-49 on Feb. 28. Prior...

