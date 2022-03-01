ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city as 40-mile convoy nears Kyiv

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9PIn_0eSAFhvV00

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on the capital, Kyiv, in what the West feared was a bid to topple Ukraine’s government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. And Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 6 of Russian assault

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have thrown its economy its disarray and left the country practically friendless, apart from China and Belarus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOaTD_0eSAFhvV00
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s Soviet-era administrative building was hit. Explosions tore through residential areas, and a maternity ward was moved to an underground shelter.

Kharkiv’s Freedom Square — Ukraine’s largest plaza, and the nucleus of public life for the city — was struck with what was believed to be a missile, in an attack seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion wasn’t just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirits.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls for war crimes investigation over Russian attack

The strike blew out windows and walls of buildings that ring the massive central square, which was piled high with debris and dust. Inside one building, chunks of plaster were scattered, and doors, ripped from their hinges, lay across hallways.

“People are under the ruins. We have pulled out bodies,” said Yevhen Vasylenko, representative of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Kharkiv region. In addition to the six killed, 20 were wounded in the strike, he said.

Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In an emotional appeal to the European Parliament later, Zelenskyy said: “We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are.”

Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from beer to Molotov cocktails

He said 16 children had been killed on Monday, and he mocked Russia’s claim that it is going after only military targets.

“Where are the children, what kind of military factories do they work at? What tanks are they going at, launching cruise missiles?” Zelenskyy said.

In a worrying development, Human Rights Watch said it documented a cluster bomb attack outside a hospital in Ukraine’s east in recent days. Local residents have also reported the use of the munitions in Kharkiv and the village of Kiyanka, though there was no independent confirmation.

If confirmed, that would represent a worrying new level of brutality in the war and could lead to even further isolation in Russia.

The Kremlin denied Tuesday that it has used such weapons and insisted again that its forces only have struck military targets — despite evidence documented by Associated Press reporters of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said earlier this week that he plans to open an investigation into possible war crimes.

Unbowed by Western condemnation, Russian officials upped their threats of escalation, days after raising the specter of a nuclear attack. A top Kremlin official warned that the West’s “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one.”

Former Miss Ukraine says ‘invaders will die’ on nation’s land

The first talks Monday between Ukraine and Russia yielded no stop in the fighting, though the two sides agreed to another meeting in the coming days.

Throughout the country, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors. More than a half-million people have fled the country , and the U.N. human rights office said it has recorded the deaths of 136 civilians. The real toll is believed to be far higher.

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Kharkiv resident Ekaterina Babenko, taking shelter in a basement with neighbors for a fifth straight day. “We have small children, elderly people and frankly speaking it is very frightening.”

A Ukrainian military official said Belarusian troops joined the war Tuesday in the Chernihiv region, without providing details. But just before that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had no plans to join the fight.

One after the other, explosions burst through a residential area of Kharkiv in one video verified by the AP. In the background, a man pleaded with a woman to leave, and a woman cried.

Determined for life to go on despite the attacks, hospital workers transferred a Kharkiv maternity ward to a bomb shelter. Amid makeshift electrical sockets and mattresses piled up against the walls, pregnant women paced the crowded space, accompanied by the cries of dozens of newborns.

Russia’s goals in hitting central Kharkiv were not immediately clear. Western officials speculated that it is trying to pull in Ukrainian forces to defend the city while a larger Russian force encircles Kyiv.

Frustrated Putin may order escalation of violence in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

Russian troops continued their advance toward the capital, a city of nearly 3 million. The convoy was 25 kilometers (17 miles) from the center of the city and stretched about 65 kilometers (40 miles), according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

Flames shot up from a military base northeast of Kyiv, in the suburb of Brovary, in footage taken from a car driving past. In another video verified by AP, a passenger pleaded with the driver, “Misha, we need to drive quickly as they’ll strike again.”

And Ukrainian authorities released details and photos of an attack Sunday on a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, saying more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed along with some local residents. The attack could not be immediately confirmed.

The Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate Ukraine’s airspace .

Ukrainians used resourcefulness to try to stop the Russian advance: On a highway between Odesa and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, residents piled tractor tires filled with sand and topped with sandbags to block Russian military convoys. In Kyiv, sandbags were heaped in front of doors and windows of City Hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday. In the video, Putin claims that the country has an “invincible” nuclear-powered cruise missile that is capable of striking any place on the planet. The animated […]
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#Ap#Russian#Maxar Technologies#Soviet#Ukrainians
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

How does the conflict end? A long-shot idea that could lead to Putin standing down

Thirty years ago, a Russian leader came up with a novel idea for peace.The date was December 1991 and the writer was Boris Yeltsin, who served as the first president of newly independent Russia.His letter was to Nato, and he was sounding out the prospects for membership.“We consider these relations to be very serious and wish to develop this dialogue in each and every direction, both on the political and military levels,” he wrote. “Today we are raising a question of Russia’s membership in Nato, however regarding it as a long-term political aim.”A few years later, when Russia signed on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
WFLA

WFLA

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy