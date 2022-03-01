ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Deputies seek missing Sarasota teen Aiden Herbert

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Sarasota teen who went missing on Monday.

Deputies said Aiden Herbert, 17, left his home in Sarasota at about 10 p.m. Monday evening and is considered to be endangered.

Deputies released a photo of the teen and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.

WFLA

Florida teacher accused of inappropriately touching teen girls

PAHOKEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher was charged with simple battery after police said he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl and grabbing two others by their throats. NBC affiliate WPTV reported Thursday that Stephen Goodman, 52, was accused of touching a student's chest on Jan. 25. The student was said to be in Goodman's fifth […]
PAHOKEE, FL
