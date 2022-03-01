Deputies seek missing Sarasota teen Aiden Herbert
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Sarasota teen who went missing on Monday.
Deputies said Aiden Herbert, 17, left his home in Sarasota at about 10 p.m. Monday evening and is considered to be endangered.
Deputies released a photo of the teen and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.
