PointsBet widens loss despite strong first half revenue growth

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (NASDAQ:VLNS) reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended November 30, 2021. "This quarter showcases the progress we have made in our business plan in key areas despite a competitive and challenging operating environment in Canada and globally," Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of The Valens Company, stated. "Net revenue slightly declined quarter-over-quarter as we completed the transition of our B2B business to align with the 'fewer, bigger, better' strategy and was negatively impacted by the floods in British Columbia which resulted in supply chain disruptions. However, in our two key revenue segments, we are very pleased with the industry leading growth in provincial sales revenue and the full quarter revenue generated by our Green Roads US CBD business. With the B2B transition largely behind us, we expect to have more sustained growth in 2022."

