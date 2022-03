They came with their stories and worries. One woman said through a translator her sons are in the Ukrainian army and fighting Russian invaders north of the capital city. Another woman, also speaking through a translator, said she walked dozens of miles to the Polish border a week ago to escape the fighting and, through a series of lucky breaks, got to an airport in Poland and eventually a flight to New York via Istanbul. She said she left family members behind.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO