ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Overstock.com’s Stock Rose 36% In The Last Month, Will The Rise Continue?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), saw its stock rise by 36% the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1% over the last twenty-one trading days. The American internet retailer’s stock rose after the company announced that Intercontinental Exchange, parent of the New York Stock Exchange, will take a...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Buying A House Vs Investing In The Stock Market

Investing in real estate and the stock market are both passive income sources. Investing in the stock market can potentially yield better returns over time. Both come with its own set of risks that all investors should consider. Unpopular opinion: Investing in the stock market is better than investing in...
STOCKS
Forbes

After A 15% Fall In The Last Month, Will Pegasystems Stock Rise?

Pegasystems stock (NASDAQ: PEGA) declined by 15% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 1.4% over the same period. The company develops software for customer relationship management, robotic process automation, and business process management. The stock has fallen since the start of FY 2022, similar to all growth stocks, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that an increase in interest rates will be sooner rather than later, which has shifted investors toward safer assets. The fall continued after weaker than expected FY 2021 results. Now, is PEGA stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 65% chance of a rise in PEGA stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Pegasystems Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overstock Com#Stock#Rose#American#Intercontinental Exchange#Tzero
Forbes

Up 25% In A Month, Will Corcept Therapeutics Stock Continue Its Upward Trajectory?

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), a relatively small pharmaceuticals company with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion, focused on the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders, has seen a substantial rise of 25% in a month, while it is up 14% in a week. The company recently reported its Q4 results, with revenue rising 15% y-o-y to $98.8 million. However, revenues were below the consensus estimate of $100.6 million. Looking at the bottom line, Corcept reported an adjusted EPS of $0.26, beating the $0.23 consensus estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Tuesday's Plunge

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording sharp losses in the previous session amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lowe's stock bounces after profit and sales rise above expectations

Shares of Lowe's Companies LOW, -0.78% bounced 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.78 a share, from $978 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 71 cents. Sales grew 4.8% to $21.34 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $20.93 billion, as cost of sales increased 3.3% to $14.31 billion to lift gross margin to 32.9% from 31.8%. Same-store sales increased 5.0%, to beat the FactSet consensus of a 3.0% rise, while U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% topped expectations of 4.1% growth. For fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $13.10 to $13.60, above the FactSet consensus of $12.93, and sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared with expectations of $97.14 billion. The stock has dropped 3.6% to close at a four-month low in the wake of rival Home Depot Inc.'s.
STOCKS
Forbes

BWX Technologies Stock Rallied 9% Last Month. Is It Still Attractive?

BWX Technologies, a supplier of nuclear components and fuel, has seen its stock gain almost 11% over the last week, compared to the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock also remains up by about 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent gains. Firstly, geopolitical tensions have been rising, considering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and this has broadly benefited defense stocks. BWX has also likely seen gains as it derives over 80% of its revenue from its Government Services segment, which engineers, designs, and manufactures nuclear components for the U.S. Navy and the Department of Energy. The ongoing war has also caused crude oil prices to surge to over $100 per barrel and this is also broadly helping nuclear energy stocks. Separately, the company also posted stronger than expected earnings for Q4 2021 while reiterating its guidance for the full year 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Up 9% In A Month, Will Intuitive Surgical Stock Continue To See Higher Levels?

The stock price of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a 9% rise in a month, outperforming the broader indices, with the S&P500 down around 2%. Last month the company reported an upbeat Q4, but ISRG stock saw a 10% fall in a week following its earnings release, primarily due to its Q1 outlook. The company expects a significant adverse impact on procedures in Q1 2022, owing to the spread of Omicron.
STOCKS
Forbes

After 15% Rise Last Week, Can Universal Display Stock Sustain Its Run?

Universal Display Corporation stock (NASDAQ: OLED) is up 15% in the past week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just 1% over this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, too, the stock has returned 11% and 12%, respectively, outperforming the broader market on both occasions. OLED, a manufacturer of display and lighting products, reported FY ’21 earnings last week, with revenue rising from $429 million in FY ’20 to $554 million in FY ’21. COGS and other operating expenses rose slower than revenue, which led to operating income rising from $158 million to $228 million over this period. Despite a drop in interest income, OLED posted an EPS of $3.87 in FY ’21, up strongly from $2.80. This strong FY ’21 performance led to the stock rising in the days following its earnings release.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why fuboTV Stock Lost 20% Last Month

Other companies in fuboTV’s chosen market segment presented soft holiday-quarter results and modest guidance last month. This company crushed Wall Street’s expectations and pointed to continued strength in 2022. Still, market makers took the warning signs from sector rivals more seriously than fuboTV’s robust report. What happened.
STOCKS
Forbes

Will Best Buy’s Stock Rise Following Its Q4 Results?

Sales benefited from higher pandemic-related demand for mobile devices, home theater equipment, and appliances in Q3. The retailer benefited from more people continuing to sustainably work and entertain at home during this time. While customers returned to stores, digital sales were still more than double pre-pandemic levels, and phone, chat, and in-home sales also continued to grow y-o-y. In addition, the company’s profitability increased despite rising supply chain costs and the management team boosted its outlook for a third straight time this year. That said, we expect this growth momentum to continue into Q4 as well. The holiday quarter usually sees high demand in areas such as video game hardware, appliances, and mobile phones.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Smith & Wesson Today

Smith & Wesson Brands is scheduled to report earnings after today’s close. The stock hit a record high of $39.61/share in 2021 and is currently trading near $18/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy