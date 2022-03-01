Overstock.com’s Stock Rose 36% In The Last Month, Will The Rise Continue?

BWX Technologies, a supplier of nuclear components and fuel, has seen its stock gain almost 11% over the last week, compared to the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock also remains up by about 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent gains. Firstly, geopolitical tensions have been rising, considering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and this has broadly benefited defense stocks. BWX has also likely seen gains as it derives over 80% of its revenue from its Government Services segment, which engineers, designs, and manufactures nuclear components for the U.S. Navy and the Department of Energy. The ongoing war has also caused crude oil prices to surge to over $100 per barrel and this is also broadly helping nuclear energy stocks. Separately, the company also posted stronger than expected earnings for Q4 2021 while reiterating its guidance for the full year 2022.

