Canandaigua, NY

Finger Lakes CC men's basketball coach Richard Jones retires

By From Staff Reports
Daily Messenger
 5 days ago
The end of an era has arrived at Finger Lakes Community College.

Richard Jones, head coach of the men’s basketball team for 19 seasons, announced his retirement in January and with a Feb. 19 loss in the first round of the NJCAA Region III Division III Tournament, the season is over for the FLCC men.

And for Jones, it’s the end of a celebrated career that saw him post a record of 326-210. Jones was inducted into the FLCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Among his career highlights, Jones coached the Lakers to their first-ever men's basketball regional championship and appearance in the National Championship final 8 in 2006 – the same year he was named New York State Junior College Coach of the Year. He was also named Mid-State Athletic Conference (MSAC) Coach of the Year in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

“Thanks to coach Jones' leadership, the FLCC men's basketball program was transformed into one of the best in the Region,” said Samantha Boccacino, FLCC's Director of Athletics. “He had a lasting impact on FLCC and his student-athletes. He will be difficult to replace, and I am so grateful for all of his contributions to FLCC, to the men's basketball program, and the Department of Athletics. Richard will truly be missed.”

Jeffrey Weaver, an assistant for Jones the last nine seasons, will take over as new coach.

“On behalf of my family, I am grateful and excited for this opportunity at FLCC,” said Weaver. “I was blessed and privileged to be a part of this program for the past 15 years. I had the chance to sit next to coach Jones on the bench and grow as a coach and person. I couldn't think of a better coach, person, or friend to have to mentor me in this position.”

Jones earned his first major accomplishment as coach of the Lakers during the 2004-05 season, where his squad finished 21-10 record and won an MSAC championship. The following season, the Lakers captured their second-straight MSAC championship, were ranked 20th in the national polls, and went on a historic run, rattling off 25 straight wins, a program record. The Lakers claimed the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III championship.

The All-American duo of Ryan Henry, an FLCC Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, and Juan Paulino, who registered one of the most dominant rebounding seasons in NJCAA history, helped guide those Lakers, and Jones was named the New York State Junior College Coach of the Year.

Jones's squad earned the highest finish in program history, making a run all the way to the NJCAA National Championship Final 8. The Lakers suffered a 68-58 defeat to Rowan College at Gloucester County in the National Championship.

Jones also earned MSAC Coach of the Year in 2010, 2015 and 2018, and the MSAC championship for the third time in the 2015-16 season. Leading up to the 2021-2022 season, Jones registered 15 winning seasons, and only had three years with a record below .500.

But Jones didn’t just win games at FLCC. He changed the attitude of the program. The season before Jones took over, the Lakers forfeited their last five games due to a lack of players. That all changed when Jones became head coach.

“Richard changed the whole culture of the program,” said Bob Lowden, retired AD at Finger Lakes CC. “Richard used basketball to teach lessons to student-athletes on things like discipline and accountability with the goal of using those principles after basketball. The program garnered a lot of respect, and Richard is one of the most well-respected coaches in all of Region III.”

“My first goal was to finish a season and qualify for postseason play,” said Jones. “We wanted to bring in guys who could play and emphasize competing and being taken seriously by the Region (NJCAA Region III).”

Prior to his stint with the Lakers, Jones spent 17 years coaching at the high school level, beginning with three years as head coach at Madison-Mayodan High School in North Carolina, four years as head coach of Lexington High School in North Carolina, nine seasons as head coach at Midlakes, and one season coaching at Newark Central High School.

Weaver, a graduate of SUNY Brockport, earned his certification in teaching, coaching and physical education. During his time at Brockport, Weaver was a four-year starter on the Golden Eagles men's basketball team, and his Golden Eagles made two appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Weaver joined Jones' coaching staff from the 2005-06 season through the 2011-12 season, and then again from 2018 to 2020. As the assistant coach, Weaver helped with recruiting future Laker student-athletes, developing FLCC's student-athletes, and also academic advising and assisting student-athletes with the transfer process.

“The program is in good hands with coach Weaver,” said Boccacino. “I am looking forward to seeing Jeffrey flourish as a head coach. The positive relationships he has with students and his willingness to develop students into better people and basketball players really will set him up to succeed as FLCC's next head men's basketball coach.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
