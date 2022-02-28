ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nueva Codere names new co-CEOs to replace Di Loreto

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish and Latin America-facing gaming operator Grupo Codere has named Alberto González del Solar and Alejandro Rodino as co-chief executives to replace Vicente Di Loreto....

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza names new CEO and CFO

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced that CEO Ritch Allison will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through April 30, 2022 and will remain on the Domino's Board of Directors until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2022. The company has appointed Domino's U.S. COO and President...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO

RALEIGH, NC — Tompkins Solutions, a supply chain consulting and services firm, announced Feb. 24 that David Latona will assume the position of president and CEO,. effective February 28, 2022. Latona will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Tompkins. "It is with a...
RALEIGH, NC
WWD

Dufry Group Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Dufry Group, the world’s largest travel-retail operator, has named a new chief executive officer. Xavier Rossinyol will succeed Julián Diaz in the position on June 1. Diaz, who is stepping down from the CEO role, will not stand for board reelection at the company.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 There will be a transition period, starting March 1, when Rossinyol is to become designated CEO and member of Dufry’s global executive committee. Rossinyol was part of Dufry’s management team between 2004...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Nueva Codere#Spanish#Grupo Codere#Codere Group#Gaming Intelligence#Giq
bizjournals

Orlando-based Brilliant Creative Fabrication names new CEO

The new position results in some shifts of local leadership. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
Des Moines Business Record

Snyder replaced as president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance

Jessica Snyder, president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance since 2017, has been replaced by an interim leader, the Business Record has learned. Andrew Noga, senior vice president and general counsel, is now the interim CEO, according to the West Des Moines-based insurer’s website. Noga, who joined GuideOne as corporate counsel in February 2015, was previously a consultant and regulatory counsel for the Goldwater Taplin Group, a government relations firm primarily focused on the insurance industry. He began his legal career in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, with subsequent corporate legal roles with insurance companies since 1993. GuideOne officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leadership change. Snyder joined GuideOne in June 2017 as president and CEO. During her time at GuideOne, she steered the niche insurance company, formed in 1947 to insure churches, toward a broader array of product lines. In March 2021, GuideOne completed a reorganization from a domestic mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company. The reorganization, which was conducted through two separate transactions, is expected to enable GuideOne to increase its access to growth capital and to be better situated to acquire companies in the future as well as generate greater operating efficiencies. The company’s overall net written premium reached $790 million in 2020, a 38% increase over 2019, according to the most currently available annual report. The company reported a full-year net loss of $19 million in 2020, a year in which the United States experienced 22 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Daily Camera

Software developer Anark hires new CEO to replace co-founder

Anark Corp., a Boulder-based technical content management and visual collaboration software company, has hired Fred Waugh as its new CEO, taking over leadership duties from co-founder Stephen Collins, who will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Waugh was most recently vice president of marketing with Boston-based...
BOULDER, CO
Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire Energy Co-op names new CEO

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Energy Cooperative chose a member of its existing senior management team to take over as CEO this spring. On Monday, the rural energy provider announced that Monica Obrycki will succeed Lynn Thompson, who is retiring in May after serving as CEO since 2009. “During...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Gazette

Schenectady’s Beekman 1802 names beauty industry veteran as new CEO

SCHENECTADY — Veteran beauty industry executive Jill Scalamandre has taken over as CEO of Beekman 1802. The Schenectady-based company, which focuses on skincare and beauty products, announced her appointment Tuesday. She replaces the CEO of three years, Tomei Thomas, who will now become the company’s chief operating officer.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hartford Business

Labisch named new CEO of TRUMPF Inc.

Lutz Labisch is taking over as president and CEO of TRUMPF Inc., company officials announced. The German machine-tool and industrial laser manufacturer, which has its North American headquarters in Farmington, announced Labisch will resume his new role March 1. He succeeds outgoing president and CEO Peter Hoecklin. In his new...
FARMINGTON, CT
bizjournals

Goodwill names new CEO

Funmi Popoola has been named president and CEO of Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas (MOKAN Goodwill), replacing Ed Lada Jr., who will be moving to a similar position with Goodwill Keystone Area in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Popoola began his position Feb. 28. He worked most recently as chief operating...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Daily News Online

WCCHS begins search to replace deceased former CEO

WARSAW — A search for a new chief executive officer has officially begun at the Wyoming County Community Health System. The WCCHS posted a hiring notice Monday on its Facebook page. The person hired would replace former CEO Joseph McTernan, who died in January of a sudden health issue.
WARSAW, NY
Phoenix Business Journal

StartupAZ names new CEO, awards grant funding

StartupAZ Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping launch new companies in Arizona, has announced that Diana Vowels would take over as the new CEO of the organization. Vowels is deeply ingrained in the Valley’s startup scene; She joined StartupAZ last year to run talent attraction efforts and previously worked as VP of community and general manager at Galvanize downtown. Last year she chaired the Venture Madness 2021 pitch contest.
ARIZONA STATE
WWD

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal sent shockwaves through the beauty industry Friday evening, when it announced the group had named a new chief executive officer for the USA. The world’s largest cosmetics maker appointed David Greenberg to the role, effective immediately. He also now serves as president of North America Zone for the company and is a member of its executive committee.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 Greenberg succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech, who decided to exit L’Oréal after two decades, the company said in a statement. Rinderknech’s exit was unexpected. Hailed...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Purple Reports Fourth-Quarter Gains, Names New Balance Veteran as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Former New Balance CEO Rob DeMartini, who most recently was CEO of U.S.A. Cycling, joined Purple as the mattress maker’s new CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFurniture Giant Forks Over $5 Million Settling Hiring Discrimination LawsuitForever 21 Names Winnie Park as New CEOTherapedic Expands With South Korean DealBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
WISH-TV

Paoli company names new CEO

PAOLI, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A utility construction contractor in Orange County has announced changes to its top leadership. Paoli-based ElectriCom LLC says President Raj Beri has been promoted chief executive officer, succeeding Kevin Mason, who is transitioning to executive chair. Beri joined ElectriCom a year ago as...
PAOLI, IN
Sheridan Media

Campbell County Health Names New CEO

The Campbell County Health Board of Trustees recently announced that Matthew Shahan has accepted the position of CEO for Campbell County Health. Shahan is a Montana native with several years of leadership experience in rural healthcare. He holds both a Bachelor’s of Science and an MBA with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy