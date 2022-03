Apple’s iPad Mini from 2021 has been difficult to find in stock at times recently, but that hasn’t stopped the model with expanded storage from going on a nice discount. Right now, you can pick up an iPad Mini with 256GB of storage for $599 at Walmart in the starlight colorway. This Wi-Fi configuration of the latest Mini normally costs $649 with that much storage, but this $50 discount helps make it more affordable. The iPad Mini features a larger 8.3-inch screen than prior models, and a refreshed, flat-sided design with USB-C, and Apple Pencil 2 compatibility for magnetic charging, like the iPad Pro. Read our review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO