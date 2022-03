The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Americans work, and many aren't going back to the way things were. A new Pew Research survey finds the majority of Americans still working from home are doing so by choice, not requirement. Another recent study reveals most workers would be willing to take a pay cut to work from home permanently. Those who are returning to the office are finding a different environment, with many companies downsizing and modernizing workspaces.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO