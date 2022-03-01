ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Allen, De Kalb, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen; De Kalb; Jay; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Henry County in northwestern Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio Southern Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio Southern Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 AM EST. * At 321 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn to near Monroeville to near Matthews, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Lima, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Delphos, Garrett, Portland, Ottawa, Archbold, Berne, Fort Shawnee, Hicksville and Ossian. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 4 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 310 and 339. Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 132. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 19:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern and east central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Louisa; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN LOUISA...NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK...JOHNSON...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTIES At 755 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Liberty to near Wellman, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Iowa City, North Liberty, Solon, Lake Macbride State Park and Oakdale around 800 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Riverside and Lone Tree. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IOWA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near and downstream of Petersburg. Wabash River near and downstream of Hutsonville. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Hutsonville downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early next week based on this expected rainfall. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.9 feet, Water begins to flow over River Road just north of Fifth Street in the Mount Carmel area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.6 feet Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy spots have developed on roadways, especially along the foot hills of the Black Hills.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 22:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from last week is continuing to cause the river to run high. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CST Monday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 03/22/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton Light Freezing Rain Possible in Far Northern New York Scattered showers will continue to move across northern New York this morning. Locations in the northern Saint Lawrence Valley into western Clinton County remain below freezing this morning, including but not limited to Massena, Brasher Falls, and Ellenburg. Light freezing rain will be possible in these areas, with some light ice accumulation possible. This may be enough to create slippery travel conditions, especially on untreated roadways. Please use caution this morning as surfaces that appear wet may in fact be icy. Temperatures should warm above freezing in these areas by 9 am. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156, 157, AND 158 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and 069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, and 161. * WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Motherlode, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Winter Weather Returns Today into Saturday .A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through mid- day Saturday. Lowering snow levels this evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills. Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues heading up to the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Sierra Foothills and the Mother Lode. * WHEN...10 PM today to 1 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Snow levels will be lowering to around 2000 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 21:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Outagamie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Calumet. In northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Kewaunee and Outagamie. * WHEN...Until midnight CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some basement flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Appleton, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Pulaski, Algoma, Brillion, Luxemburg, Denmark, Black Creek, Bellevue Town, Darboy, Northern Lake Winnebago, Oneida and De Pere. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 20:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Manitowoc FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Calumet and Manitowoc. * WHEN...Until midnight CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some basement flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 856 PM CST, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, High Cliff State Park, Northern Lake Winnebago, Central Lake Winnebago, Two Rivers, Harrison, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Cato, Spring Valley, Brothertown and Reedsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

